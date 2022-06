Odor (back) will return to the lineup Monday against the Mariners, batting second and playing second base, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Odor had been out of the lineup since Tuesday while dealing with a sore back, though he did appear off the bench Sunday, striking out in his lone plate appearance. He's now past the injury, though that may not be a significant boost to the Orioles, as he's hitting just .198/.256/.386 on the year.