Odor was unavailable for Thursday's win over the Cardinals due to sinus problems, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

The 27-year-old likely wouldn't have started Wednesday even if he was healthy since lefty Steven Matz pitched for St. Louis, though he may have made an appearance off the bench. Another lefty in Eduardo Rodriguez is scheduled to start Friday for the Tigers, so Odor is unlikely to rejoin the lineup even if available.