Odor went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored during Sunday's 9-5 win over the Red Sox.

Odor singled to lead off the fifth inning and came around to score, and he led off again in the sixth and launched a homer 431 feet to right field. It's the first long ball of the season for the 28-year-old, and he improved his season slash line to .200/.274/.327