Odor went 4-for-5 with two runs scored and two RBI in Friday's 10-3 win against the Rays.

Odor knocked RBI singles in the sixth and seventh frames, giving him four RBI over his last three games after a 10-game slump without one. He'd been stuck in a 3-for-26 (.115) skid through eight games this month entering Friday. Odor is now slashing .203/.264/.378 with 41 RBI and 39 runs scored through 99 games.