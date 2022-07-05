Odor went 3-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Monday's 7-6 extra-inning win over the Rangers.

Odor hadn't posted a multi-hit game since June 16, going just 4-for-34 (.118) in 12 contests during that slump. He's showed signs of turning things around with hits in five of his last seven games. The second baseman is slashing .206/.263/.399 with eight home runs, 30 RBI, 28 runs scored, 13 doubles and three triples through 243 plate appearances. He should maintain a regular role in the lineup over Jonathan Arauz, who has mainly played third base since joining the Orioles after he was claimed off waivers from the Red Sox.