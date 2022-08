Odor is not in the starting lineup Thursday against the White Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Odor will get a day off after he went 0-for-6 with a walk and a strikeout in the first two games of the series. Terrin Vavra will take over at second base while Kyle Stowers enters the lineup in right field and bats fifth in the series finale.