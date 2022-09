Odor was removed from Sunday's game against the Red Sox in the top of the ninth inning due to a right hand contusion, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports.

Odor was hit by a pitch in the bottom of the seventh inning and initially remained in the game, but he was replaced defensively to begin the ninth inning. He underwent X-rays that came back negative, so he should tentatively be considered day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's series opener against the Nationals.