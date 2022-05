Odor went 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in Tuesday's 7-6 extra-innings loss to the Yankees.

An RBI groundout in the fifth inning and a three-run blast off Michael King in the seventh accounted for Odor's production. The 28-year-old second baseman extended his hitting streak to nine games with the long ball, a stretch during which he's batting .303 (10-for-33) with two homers and nine RBI.