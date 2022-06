Odor went 2-for-3 with a triple, two RBI and a run scored Thursday against the Blue Jays.

Odor tripled home a run in the seventh inning and also collected a single to record his first multi-hit effort in his last 15 starts. He's still shown plenty of power in that stretch, collecting four home runs with eight RBI and nine runs scored. Overall, Odor has maintained a .212/.272/.413 line across 202 plate appearances on the season.