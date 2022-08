Odor went 2-for-4 with one homer, two RBI and one run scored in Tuesday's 6-5 victory over the Blue Jays.

Odor notched a base hit in the fourth inning and launched a 415-foot home run to right to give the Orioles the lead in the bottom of the eighth. While Tuesday's performance was promising, Odor still owns a measly .196/.259/.376 line on the season. His .195 xBA and .324 xSLG suggest there is little room for improvement, so he should still be considered a fringe option at best.