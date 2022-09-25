Odor went 3-for-5 with a homer, three RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's loss against the Astros.

Odor's two-run single off Framber Valdez in the fourth tied the game up at two runs apiece and the second baseman would later come around to score on a Cedrick Mullins home run. Odor tried to spark a rally with his solo shot in the bottom of the ninth to bring the Orioles back within a run, but his effort would fall short. It was a nice game for Odor, who's struggled to find consistent playing time of late with only 11 starts in September.