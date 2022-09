Odor (hand contusion) is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Nationals, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Odor exited Sunday's game with a right hand contusion suffered on a hit-by-pitch earlier in the game. He isn't a true everyday player, so perhaps Odor is available off the bench despite not being in the lineup. Ramon Urias is starting at the keystone.