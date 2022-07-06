Odor went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 10-9 extra-inning win over the Rangers.
The Orioles were down to their last out in the bottom of the ninth when Odor took Rangers closer Joe Barlow deep for a game-tying blast. Odor has gone 8-for-31 (.258) with two homers, three doubles, four runs scored and two RBI in his last eight games since returning to the starting nine after overcoming a sore back. The second baseman is slashing .206/.262/.408 with nine homers, 31 RBI, 29 runs scored, 13 doubles and three triples in 71 contests this year.