Odor went 1-for-2 with a two-run homer and a strikeout in Friday's 8-6 win over the Rays.

Odor remained on the bench for a second straight game against a left-handed pitcher, but he entered the game in the bottom of the 11th inning as a pinch hitter. Although he struck out in his first at-bat, he homered to right field with one out in the bottom of the 13th inning. The 28-year-old is in the midst of a five-game hitting streak in which he's gone 5-for-15 with a homer, a double, three RBI, two runs and five strikeouts.