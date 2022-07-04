Odor went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in a 3-1 win over the Twins on Sunday.

Odor's home run to open the scoring in the fifth was his eighth of the season. The veteran second baseman has shown a bit of pop despite struggling at the plate overall this season. Odor has never been a high average hitter, and his .197/.256/.390 slash line in 2022 puts him in the lower tier of MLB. He appears to have a secure role with the Orioles due to the team needing a veteran to take at-bats as the younger teammates like Ryan Mountcastle and Adley Rutschman develop.