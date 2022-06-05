Odor went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Guardians.

Odor left no doubt on his fourth-inning homer, which landed on Eutaw Street outside Camden Yards. The Orioles only mustered five hits Saturday, but Odor's was one of three that landed over the fence. He's been solid lately with five of his six homers for the year coming in his last 15 games. The infielder has posted a .223/.268/.427 slash line with 26 RBI, 21 runs scored, 10 doubles and two triples in 49 contests overall, but he's hitting a much more solid .259/.310/.630 during his power surge.