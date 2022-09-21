site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Rougned Odor: Not in Wednesday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Odor isn't starting Wednesday against Detroit, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Odor has lost out on playing time recently and will be held out of the lineup for a fourth consecutive game. Terrin Vavra is starting at the keystone and batting fifth.
