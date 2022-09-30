site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Rougned Odor: Not starting Friday
Odor will sit Friday against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Odor hits the bench even with righty Domingo German scheduled to start for New York. Terrin Vavra will start at second base.
