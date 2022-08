Odor went 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 8-2 loss to the Rays.

Odor was at risk of losing playing time to Terrin Vavra earlier in the week, but the former has responded with three multi-hit efforts in his last four games. Through 100 contests overall, Odor is slashing .208/.269/.381 with 11 home runs, three steals, 42 RBI and 39 runs scored. He should stick in the lineup against most right-handed pitchers as well as some lefties.