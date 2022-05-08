site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Rougned Odor: On bench for Game 2
RotoWire Staff
Odor isn't starting the second game of Sunday's doubleheader against the Royals, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports.
Odor went 1-for-5 with a double and two RBI in Sunday's matinee, but he'll get a breather in the second game of the twin bill. Chris Owings will start at the keystone and bat ninth.
