Orioles' Rougned Odor: On bench Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Odor is not in Sunday's lineup against the Blue Jays, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Odor has gone 0-for-7 with two strikeouts in two games since returning from a minor hand injury. He will likely be a part-time player for the Orioles over the final two-plus weeks.
