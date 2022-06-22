site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Rougned Odor: Out of lineup Wednesday
Odor will sit Wednesday versus the Nationals, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.
Odor will get a breather after he went 0-for-11 over the last four games. Richie Martin will draw the start at second base and bat ninth Wednesday.
