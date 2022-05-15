site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Rougned Odor: Out of Sunday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
Odor is not in Sunday's lineup against the Tigers, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.
Odor is hitting .200 with eight strikeouts, zero walks and one home run in 10 games this month. Tyler Nevin gets the start at third base with Ramon Urias starting at the keystone.
