Odor went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Angels.

Odor is much more of a slugger than a speedster at this stage of his career, as his steal Thursday was his first since he swiped 11 bags in 2019. The second baseman is hitting .222 with four walks and 12 strikeouts over his last 10 games. He's on a .202/.263/.399 slash line with nine home runs, 31 RBI, 29 runs scored, 13 doubles and three triples through 255 plate appearances.