Odor went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI on Thursday against the Yankees.

Odor recorded hits in each of his last three at-bats, highlighted by an RBI double in the ninth inning. He entered the game having tallied only two extra-base hits, and this performance also marked his first multi-hit effort of the campaign. Coupled with a 30.8 percent strikeout rate, Odor is hitting just .200/.288/.289 across 52 plate appearances this season.