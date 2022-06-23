site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Rougned Odor: Remains on bench
By
RotoWire Staff
Odor isn't starting Thursday's game against the White Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Odor will be out of the lineup for a second consecutive game after he went 0-for-12 with three strikeouts over the last five matchups. Richie Martin is starting at the keystone and batting ninth.
