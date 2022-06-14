site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Rougned Odor: Sits against lefty
Odor is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Blue Jays.
He heads to the bench in favor of Richie Martin with lefty Yusei Kikuchi on the hill for Toronto. Odor is hitting .156/.341/.438 with three home runs in 10 games this month.
