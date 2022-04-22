Odor will be on the bench Friday against the Angels, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Odor will hit the bench against lefty Reid Detmers. He hasn't started against any of the six southpaws the Orioles have faced this season but has been in the lineup against all eight righties. Ramon Urias will be the second baseman Friday.
More News
-
Orioles' Rougned Odor: On bench versus southpaw•
-
Orioles' Rougned Odor: Sitting against lefty•
-
Orioles' Rougned Odor: On bench against left-hander•
-
Orioles' Rougned Odor: Takes seat against southpaw•
-
Orioles' Rougned Odor: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Orioles' Rougned Odor: Likely starter at keystone•