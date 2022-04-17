site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Rougned Odor: Sitting against lefty
Odor is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Southpaw Nestor Cortes is pitching for New York, so Odor will make his way to the bench. Chris Owings will receive another start at the keystone for Baltimore on Sunday.
