Odor is not in the starting lineup for Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader with the Blue Jays, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

The lefty-hitting Odor will remain on the bench against a right-handed pitcher for the second straight game while the Orioles take on Kevin Gausman in the matinee contest. Gunnar Henderson will draw the start at second base while Jesus Aguilar enters the lineup at designated hitter and bats seventh against Toronto. The newly signed Aguilar could end up replacing Odor as a regular in the Baltimore lineup.