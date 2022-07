Odor is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Odor is 1-for-7 with a double and a walk in his first two games out of the All-Star break, and he'll take a seat Sunday with lefty Nestor Cortes pitching for New York. Ramon Urias will shift to second base while Tyler Nevin starts at the hot corner.