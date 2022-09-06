Odor went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and two total runs scored in an 8-4 loss to the Blue Jays in the second game of Monday's doubleheader.

Odor was on the bench for the first contest, but returned to the lineup at second base for Game 2. He delivered the opening run, a solo shot in the second inning, but Toronto scored the next eight runs before Baltimore offered a response. Odor has gone 5-for-15 (.333) in his last four games, perhaps responding to the wake-up call to the Orioles' middle infield after Gunnar Henderson was promoted Aug. 31. Odor owns a .203/.268/.360 slash line with 12 homers, 44 RBI, 43 runs scored and five steals through 119 contests.