Odor went 2-for-4 with one steal in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Guardians.

Odor recorded two singles and stole second base against righty starter Shane Bieber in the seventh. The second baseman's power has been nonexistent in his last 17 games, shown by his .200 slugging percentage over 50 at-bats. Furthermore, the 28-year-old has only one RBI during that stretch.