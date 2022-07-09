Odor went 1-for-1 with a run and two stolen bases during Friday's 5-4 win over the Angels.

Odor wasn't in the lineup for Friday's matchup, but he entered the game as a defensive replacement in the top of the eighth inning. He recorded a single with two outs in the bottom of the ninth and proceeded to steal two bases to help the Orioles secure a comeback win. He's recorded hits in five of his last seven games and has hit .304 with two homers, two doubles, four runs, two RBI and three stolen bases during that time.