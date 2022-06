Odor went 1-for-3 with a walk, a three-run home run and two runs scored Wednesday against the Mariners.

Odor took Robbie Ray yard in the second inning to record his fifth home run of the season. It was his fourth long ball in his last 12 games, during which time Odor has also recorded 15 RBI and eight runs scored. For the season, Odor has a .223/.261/.419 line across 157 plate appearances.