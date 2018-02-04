Play

Tejada will attend Orioles' spring training as a non-roster invitee, Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com reports.

Tejada, who played 41 games for Baltimore last season, returned to the team on a minor-league contract. He'll have the chance to compete for a utility role at spring training. During his time with the club in 2017 he hit .230 with a .576 OPS.

