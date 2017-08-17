Orioles' Ruben Tejada: Clears waivers
Tejada cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday.
Tejada hasn't seen much big-league action in recent weeks following the acquisition of Tim Beckham during the trade deadline. The 27-year-old made his last start in July, and was clearly the odd man out in the infield once the dust settled. Throughout the course of the 2017 season, Tejada is hitting .230/.293/.283 with five RBI and 17 runs scored in 41 games.
