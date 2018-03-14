Orioles' Ruben Tejada: Heads to minor-league camp
Tejada was reassigned to minor-league camp Wednesday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Tejada was a long-shot to grab an active roster spot out of spring training, but his .171 batting average in 35 Grapefruit League at-bats essentially put the nail in the coffin. He'll head back to the minors to act as an organizational depth piece for Baltimore.
