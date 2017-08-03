Tejada will be moved down the depth chart and into a utility role following Monday's acquisition of shortstop Tim Beckham, Eduardo Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Beckham, a former No. 1 overall draft pick, was the Rays starting shortstop on Opening Day, and he'll man the spot until J.J. Hardy (wrist) returns. This move pushes Tejada out of regular work, thus making him fairly irrelevant for fantasy purposes.