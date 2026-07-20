Orioles' Rudy Martin: Cast off 40-man roster

The Orioles designated Martin for assignment Monday.

Just three days after the Orioles acquired him from the Royals and added him to their 40-man roster, Martin will give up his spot to catcher Chadwick Tromp, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Norfolk. The 30-year-old Martin will now be exposed to waivers, and he could opt to explore his options in free agency if he doesn't end up getting claimed. Martin's trade to the Orioles was facilitated by him exercising an upward-mobility clause in his minor-league deal with the Royals after he had produced an .855 OPS to go with eight home runs and 33 stolen bases over 64 games between Triple-A Omaha and Double-A Northwest Arkansas prior to the All-Star break.