Orioles' Rudy Martin: Shipped to O's, joining 40-man

The Orioles acquired Martin from the Royals on Friday and selected him to the 40-man roster, Ari Alexander of 7 News Boston reports.

Martin triggered the upward mobility clause in his minor-league deal with Kansas City on Wednesday, allowing the other 29 teams to add him to their 40-man roster. The Orioles took advantage of the opportunity and will now bring in a 30-year-old outfielder who has slashed .293/.417/.462 with nine homers, 30 RBI, 51 runs and 36 steals between Double-A and Triple-A this season. Martin will begin his tenure with the O's at Triple-A Norfolk.