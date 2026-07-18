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Orioles' Rudy Martin: Shipped to O's, joining 40-man

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Orioles acquired Martin from the Royals on Friday and selected him to the 40-man roster, Ari Alexander of 7 News Boston reports.

Martin triggered the upward mobility clause in his minor-league deal with Kansas City on Wednesday, allowing the other 29 teams to add him to their 40-man roster. The Orioles took advantage of the opportunity and will now bring in a 30-year-old outfielder who has slashed .293/.417/.462 with nine homers, 30 RBI, 51 runs and 36 steals between Double-A and Triple-A this season. Martin will begin his tenure with the O's at Triple-A Norfolk.

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