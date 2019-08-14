Eades was claimed off waivers by the Orioles on Wednesday and optioned to Triple-A Norfolk.

After pitching 3.2 scoreless frames for the Twins in mid-June, Eades finds himself in the Orioles organization. In 50.2 innings at the Triple-A level this season, the 27-year-old carries an ERA of 5.51 with a 63:16 K:BB. Right-handed pitcher Jimmy Yacabonis was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.