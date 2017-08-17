Flaherty (shoulder) was activated from the 60-day disabled list Thursday.

Flaherty has been sidelined since May with a right shoulder strain, but he's finally ready to rejoin the big club after a 16-game rehab stint dating back to July 27. The 31-year-old compiled a .233/.324/.267 slash line in 12 games with the Orioles before landing on the DL earlier in the season. Now that he's active, Flaherty will return to serving as a utility infielder for the Orioles.