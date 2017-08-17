Orioles' Ryan Flaherty: Activated from DL
Flaherty (shoulder) was activated from the 60-day disabled list Thursday.
Flaherty has been sidelined since May with a right shoulder strain, but he's finally ready to rejoin the big club after a 16-game rehab stint dating back to July 27. The 31-year-old compiled a .233/.324/.267 slash line in 12 games with the Orioles before landing on the DL earlier in the season. Now that he's active, Flaherty will return to serving as a utility infielder for the Orioles.
More News
-
Orioles' Ryan Flaherty: Hopes to return for weekend homestand•
-
Orioles' Ryan Flaherty: Another rehab game Monday•
-
Orioles' Ryan Flaherty: Not yet activated Thursday•
-
Orioles' Ryan Flaherty: Could be activated Thursday•
-
Orioles' Ryan Flaherty: Moves to second base during rehab assignment•
-
Orioles' Ryan Flaherty: To play third base at High-A on Tuesday•
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...