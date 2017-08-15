Orioles' Ryan Flaherty: Another rehab game Monday
Flaherty (shoulder) is scheduled to play for High-A Frederick on Monday, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxonline.com reports.
While it was thought that Flaherty might return to the big club last week Thursday, the Orioles ultimately decided he needed more time before being activated from the 60-day DL. It's unclear when he'll return to the majors at this point, but he's approaching the 20 days allowed on a rehab assignment, so it will have to be within the next week. He's expected to serve as a utility infielder once he is activated.
