Flaherty (shoulder) said he can do everything in terms of baseball activity, and is now just trying to build up his arm strength, The Associated Press reports.

Flaherty is set to begin a rehab assignment Thursday, and doesn't expect to need much time before being ready to rejoin the O's. Although he's logged an at-bat in just 11 games this season -- and been injured since May 19 -- Flaherty says he might be ready to return three games after his rehab assignment begins.