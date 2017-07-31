Flaherty (shoulder) will shift his rehab assignment to High-A Frederick on Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Flaherty is scheduled to play shortstop Monday in what will be his fifth rehab game overall, following a four-game assignment with Double-A Bowie over the weekend. It's unclear how many at-bats Flaherty will need to pick up in the minors before the Orioles will feel comfortable activating him, but once he's healthy, the veteran is expected to settle back into his regular utility infield role.