Orioles' Ryan Flaherty: Could be activated Thursday
Flaherty (shoulder) could be activated from the 60-day disabled list as soon as Thursday's game against the Athletics, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxonline.com reports.
Flaherty remains on a rehab assignment at Double-A Bowie, with whom he's already appeared in six games. He'll draw a start in left field for Bowie on Sunday and is expected to play with the team again Tuesday and Wednesday, after which the Orioles will decide his next step. Once he rejoins the Orioles, Flaherty would be ticketed for his normal utility role, serving as a backup at most of the infield positions, as well as the corner outfield spots.
More News
