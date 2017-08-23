Flaherty will get a start in right while batting ninth for Wednesday's game against Oakland.

This marks the first start for Flaherty since coming off the 60-day disabled list (shoulder) Thursday. The utility man was out since mid-May with the injury, and hasn't recorded an at-bat at the major-league level since. Moving forward, Flaherty will continue to serve as infield depth while possibly getting an opportunity to start once or twice a week.