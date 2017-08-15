Flaherty, who is on the 60-day DL with a right shoulder strain, is expected to be activated when the Orioles return to Baltimore on Thursday, Josh Horton of MLB.com reports.

Flaherty now has 16 rehab games under his belt dating back to July 27. During the assignment, he's gone 17-for-51 (.333) with a pair of homers and 20 runs while playing at High- and Double-A. The 31-year-old looks to be on track to resume utility duties for Friday's game against the Angels.