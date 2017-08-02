Flaherty (shoulder) was able to play second base during Wednesday's contest with High-A Frederick, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Although Flaherty's rehab assignment is scheduled to end August 15, manager Buck Showalter is hoping that the utility infielder can rejoin the team a week sooner. Although Flaherty started Tuesday's game at third base and had a little trouble with throws from across the diamond, it appears as though the 31-year-old provided a better showing while manning the keystone Wednesday.